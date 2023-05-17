Copa (NYSE:CPA) Given New $143.00 Price Target at HSBC

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $117.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

CPA opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $890.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at $3,435,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

