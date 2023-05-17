Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

