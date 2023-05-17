Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million.

CHR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

CHR opened at C$3.03 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23. The stock has a market cap of C$607.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

