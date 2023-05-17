Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$761.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.55.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.04 million.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

