Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$1.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$761.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.55.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.
