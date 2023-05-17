Crane Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:CR)

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Crane in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crane’s FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crane in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Crane

CR stock opened at $75.36 on Monday. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crane by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in Crane by 6.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 122,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.