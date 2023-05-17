CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Up 5.3%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.62 and last traded at $67.28. 148,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,205,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10538.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,990,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,396,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.