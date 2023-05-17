Critical Review: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NeuroPace and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 0 1 0 2.00 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.79%. Given NeuroPace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

90.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of NeuroPace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroPace and United American Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $48.62 million 2.23 -$47.08 million ($1.86) -2.30 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United American Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeuroPace.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroPace has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -94.61% -116.02% -40.05% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NeuroPace beats United American Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroPace

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. It sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Rating)

United American Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of management and consulting services. It offers services to healthcare organization and administrative services related to employee welfare and health benefit plans. The company was founded in May 1985 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.