Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,382,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $7.41 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

