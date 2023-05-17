CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Down 6.3% in April

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVD Equipment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. CVD Equipment has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $4,441,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment in the first quarter valued at $647,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

