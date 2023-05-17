CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.11. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

