Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $467,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,499,979.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.