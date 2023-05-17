Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $467,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,499,979.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
