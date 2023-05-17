Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 616,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daktronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $184.98 million during the quarter.

DAKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

