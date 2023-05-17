Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRKTF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Darktrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Darktrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Darktrace Stock Performance

DRKTF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

