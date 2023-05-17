Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data Storage had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of DTST opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Data Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

