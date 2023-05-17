Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

NYSEARCA DPSI opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Decisionpoint Systems has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decisionpoint Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Decisionpoint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

