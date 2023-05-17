Decred 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Decred has a market capitalization of $259.79 million and $1.15 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $17.37 or 0.00064758 BTC on major exchanges.

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,953,864 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

