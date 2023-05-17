Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.
Deluxe has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
Deluxe Price Performance
NYSE DLX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $637.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
