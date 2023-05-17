Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Deluxe to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Deluxe Price Performance

NYSE DLX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $637.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 50.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLX. Cowen lowered their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

