Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.78 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 13.29%.

K92 Mining Price Performance

About K92 Mining

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.60.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

