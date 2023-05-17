Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

