Desjardins Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion.
SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance
SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$33.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$21.27 and a 12 month high of C$36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.26.
SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
