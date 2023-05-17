Desjardins Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.70.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$78.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$53.93 and a 52-week high of C$83.53.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at C$116.43. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

