Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

