DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DexCom by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom Price Performance

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $47,234.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,823.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,958,823.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average of $114.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.