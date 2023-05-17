DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

DHT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was up 142.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,215,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,243 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 593.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DHT by 163.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 168,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 104,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DHT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.