Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.33% of Brighthouse Financial worth $188,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BHF opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

