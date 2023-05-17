Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,508,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $185,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,406,000 after buying an additional 330,303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 366,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 318,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 947,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after buying an additional 298,297 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $8,484,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.