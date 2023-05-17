Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,595 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.06% of International Bancshares worth $200,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

