Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 522,908 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 522,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.56% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $200,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.86.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $748,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.