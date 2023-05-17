Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 937,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of L3Harris Technologies worth $195,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.14 and a 200 day moving average of $207.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

