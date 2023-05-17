Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,436,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Navient worth $188,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

