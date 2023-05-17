Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $186.65 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,714,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $186,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

KEY stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.