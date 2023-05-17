Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $202.10 Million Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $202,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

OC stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

