Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.64% of Plexus worth $189,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 305,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,848,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

