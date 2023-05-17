Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $191,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,208,000 after buying an additional 560,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after buying an additional 366,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 330,581 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

