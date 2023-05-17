Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of M&T Bank worth $185,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

