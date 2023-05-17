Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.70% of Nelnet worth $192,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nelnet by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NNI opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.72 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

