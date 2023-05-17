Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,375 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $199,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.43 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.