Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 111,283 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,768,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $196,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 635,440 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth $33,249,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after purchasing an additional 456,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after buying an additional 367,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1,418.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 227,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 212,284 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

