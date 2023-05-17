Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 122,833 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $198,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

