Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,808 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.97% of Fabrinet worth $186,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.01. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fabrinet Profile

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.