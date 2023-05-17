Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 84,803 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of International Paper worth $178,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after buying an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,614,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after acquiring an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

