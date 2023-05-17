Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,535 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Ulta Beauty worth $193,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $498.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.75.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

