Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 6.6% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 6,362,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,472,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $684,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,013,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

