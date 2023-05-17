Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Update

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCBO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $9,391,000. Bridger Management LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.90.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

