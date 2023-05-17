DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 10,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
DXP Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $517.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
