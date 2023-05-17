DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPEGet Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.71 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 10,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $517.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

