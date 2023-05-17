Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatronics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

