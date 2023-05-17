Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,552 shares of company stock worth $116,849. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

