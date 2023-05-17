East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Manuel Pham Alvarez Buys 1,250 Shares of Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) Director Manuel Pham Alvarez bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

