easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives $565.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.00.

ESYJY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.70) to GBX 545 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on easyJet from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $6.75.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

