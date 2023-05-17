Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0306 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

