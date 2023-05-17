Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $9.87.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Articles
